D-Backs Coach Dave McKay Suffers Broken Rib, Lacerated Spleen in Dugout Fall

Rob Tringali/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be without first base coach Dave McKay in the immediate future after he suffered a broken rib and lacerated spleen from falling in the dugout.

"He's fine; everything's good," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Friday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "He's just going to need to step away."

Lovullo said McKay was wearing new shoes when he tripped and fell. McKay underwent a "little procedure to cauterize the spleen, and everything is thumbs-up right now," he said.

The expectation is McKay will return to the Diamondbacks in about one week. Their Opening Day game is against the San Diego Padres on April 1.

McKay has been with the Diamondbacks since 2014, per the AP. He also played for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics from 1975 through 1982 as a second baseman, third baseman and shortstop.

He finished his playing career with a .229/.266/.313 slash line, 21 home runs and 170 RBI.