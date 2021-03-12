    D-Backs Coach Dave McKay Suffers Broken Rib, Lacerated Spleen in Dugout Fall

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    This is a 2021 photo of Dave McKay of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. This image reflects the Arizona Diamondbacks active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP)
    Rob Tringali/Associated Press

    The Arizona Diamondbacks will be without first base coach Dave McKay in the immediate future after he suffered a broken rib and lacerated spleen from falling in the dugout.

    "He's fine; everything's good," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Friday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "He's just going to need to step away."

    Lovullo said McKay was wearing new shoes when he tripped and fell. McKay underwent a "little procedure to cauterize the spleen, and everything is thumbs-up right now," he said.

    The expectation is McKay will return to the Diamondbacks in about one week. Their Opening Day game is against the San Diego Padres on April 1.

    McKay has been with the Diamondbacks since 2014, per the AP. He also played for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics from 1975 through 1982 as a second baseman, third baseman and shortstop.

    He finished his playing career with a .229/.266/.313 slash line, 21 home runs and 170 RBI.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Zac Gallen continues to knock off rust, Soria struggles in loss to Angels

      Zac Gallen continues to knock off rust, Soria struggles in loss to Angels
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Zac Gallen continues to knock off rust, Soria struggles in loss to Angels

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      Diamondback 3, Angels 4: Soria seems to be the hardest word...

      Diamondback 3, Angels 4: Soria seems to be the hardest word...
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Diamondback 3, Angels 4: Soria seems to be the hardest word...

      AZ Snake Pit
      via AZ Snake Pit

      Arizona Diamondbacks first-base coach Dave McKay on mend after dugout fall

      Arizona Diamondbacks first-base coach Dave McKay on mend after dugout fall
      Arizona Diamondbacks logo
      Arizona Diamondbacks

      Arizona Diamondbacks first-base coach Dave McKay on mend after dugout fall

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic

      A-Rod, J-Lo Reportedly Break Up After 2019 Engagement

      A-Rod, J-Lo Reportedly Break Up After 2019 Engagement
      MLB logo
      MLB

      A-Rod, J-Lo Reportedly Break Up After 2019 Engagement

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report