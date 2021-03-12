    NCAA Football Rules Committee Recommends Changes to OT for 2021 Season

    College football's overtime rules could get a slight tweak for the 2021 season. 

    Per NCAA.com, the NCAA Football Rules Committee has recommended a change to the overtime system that would require teams to go for a two-point conversion when a game reaches the second overtime. 

    Additionally, if a game reaches the third overtime, teams would run alternate two-point conversions until there is a winner. 

    The current rule gives teams possession of the ball at the opponent's 25-yard line to start each overtime period, and they are required to go for a two-point conversion after every touchdown starting with the third overtime. 

    The proposal does note that teams will still have the option to attempt an extra point or two-point conversion during the first overtime if the rule passes. 

    Friday's proposal about alternating two-point conversions is an amendment to a previous rule change made in 2019. That change requires teams to alternate conversion attempts rather than receive possession at the opponent's 25-yard line starting with the fifth overtime period. 

    The alternating two-point conversion rule has only been used once since it was implemented. Virginia Tech beat North Carolina 43-41 on Oct. 19, 2019, in a game that required six overtimes. Hokies quarterback Quincy Patterson converted a two-point attempt after the defense stopped North Carolina's Sam Howell.

    A final decision on the proposed rule change will be determined by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel during a meeting April 22. 

    The NCAA adopted the overtime system that gives each team possession at the opponent's 25-yard line starting with the 1996 season. 

