Report: Eagles' Lane Johnson, GM Howie Roseman Had Verbal Altercation in 2018

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and offensive lineman Lane Johnson reportedly had an altercation prior to an October 2018 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer described the scene, noting the relationship between the two was already somewhat on edge from an interaction in September when Johnson was not pleased that Roseman called him out for struggling against rookie Harold Landry in a game against the Tennessee Titans.

As for the October altercation, Johnson apparently wasn't sure about playing because of a high ankle sprain. Roseman "berated him" as a result and said, "Good, you have your mouthpiece in, now you can’t say anything stupid" to Johnson after the offensive lineman was dressed.

Johnson stormed off and said, "I can't play for this [expletive]" after the last comment and only played after players such as defensive end Chris Long and right guard Brandon Brooks talked him into taking the field.

While the Eagles defeated the Jaguars in that game, it didn't go well for Johnson.

He aggravated the ankle injury and suffered a knee injury before missing the team's next contest. According to the report, Roseman apologized to Johnson on the team plane home as they repaired their relationship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, it is a notable anecdote considering Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed out "Roseman has had a tough go in the court of public opinion over the last six months, as the Eagles underperformed and the organization lost its Super Bowl-winning head coach and franchise QB in quick succession while Roseman surprisingly survived the purge."

While there is apparently some heat on Roseman, Johnson's relationship with the team was in a good enough place to sign a four-year, $72 million contract extension in 2019.

He is a franchise cornerstone for the Eagles, who selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft. Since then, Johnson made three Pro Bowls and helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl in the 2017 campaign as a first-team All-Pro selection.