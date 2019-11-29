Lane Johnson, Eagles Reportedly Agree to Historic 4-Year, $72 Million Contract

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and offensive tackle Lane Johnson reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a four-year, $72 million contract extension with $54.6 million in guaranteed money.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the financial details and noted the deal sets a new record for per-season average and total guarantee in a contract for an offensive lineman.

                

