Lane Johnson, Eagles Reportedly Agree to Historic 4-Year, $72 Million Contract

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and offensive tackle Lane Johnson reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a four-year, $72 million contract extension with $54.6 million in guaranteed money.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the financial details and noted the deal sets a new record for per-season average and total guarantee in a contract for an offensive lineman.

