Lane Johnson, Eagles Reportedly Agree to Historic 4-Year, $72 Million Contract

Lane Johnson, Eagles Reportedly Agree to Historic 4-Year, $72 Million ContractNovember 29, 2019
Matt Rourke/Associated Press
The Philadelphia Eagles and offensive tackle Lane Johnson reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a four-year, $72 million contract extension with $54.6 million in guaranteed money.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the financial details and noted the deal sets a new record for per-season average and total guarantee in a contract for an offensive lineman.
