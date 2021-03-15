Rockets' John Wall Reportedly to Have Knee Surgery 'At Some Point This Season'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall is dealing with a knee injury that is expected to require surgery.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Wall is "is likely to have his left knee scoped at some point this season" after suffering a contusion during Rockets practice earlier in March.

Haynes did note Wall is expected to return to play "soon" after missing Houston's past three games with the injury.

Wall has appeared in 25 games for the Rockets, seeing his first NBA action since 2018. At 30, he is averaging 21 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

A five-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards, Wall was originally sidelined with a heel injury on Dec. 26, 2018, and did not return until this year after rupturing his Achilles in February 2019. His comeback was delayed even longer when he missed the first two games of the 2020-21 campaign because of the league's health and safety protocols.

He also missed five games in January with knee soreness and missed a pair of outings for rest before another knee issue sidelined him in March.

The fledgling Rockets, who entered the All-Star break on a 13-game losing streak after center Christian Wood suffered an ankle injury, will continue to struggle without Wall, who alongside Victor Oladipo (20.5 points per game) has been Houston's only hope.

Kevin Porter Jr., who was called up from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers to serve as the backup point guard, was thrust into the starting spot in Wall's absence in March, going on to average 17 points and 8.3 assists in the past three games. With Wall out again, he should see a similar role.

