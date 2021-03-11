Pelicans' JJ Redick Undergoes Non-Surgical Procedure on Heel Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without JJ Redick for the immediate future.

On Thursday, the Pelicans announced Redick "underwent a non-surgical procedure to relieve inflammation and soreness in his right heel."

The plan for the sharpshooter is to remain away from the team as he receives follow-up treatment. The Pelicans will provide another update on his status in a week.

Redick has averaged at least 14.1 points per game in each of the last eight seasons while relying on his outside shooting and working his way into space when defenders focus on the primary playmakers.

However, he has taken on a smaller role with the Pelicans this season and is averaging 8.7 points and 18.6 minutes a night. The last time he averaged fewer minutes was when he came off the bench for the Orlando Magic in 2008-09.

The Duke product is also shooting a career-worst 36.4 percent from three-point range.

His health will be important to monitor because he is a potential trade candidate leading into the March 25 deadline. New Orleans does not look the part of a contender at 15-21, and Redick is in the final season of his contract.

Moving him to a contender could help the Pelicans land a younger player or draft capital as they look toward the future.

Any team trading for him would surely want to monitor his health, though, following this procedure.