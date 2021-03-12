Steph Curry Struggles as Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Blow out Warriors by 26

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are back on the right track following the All-Star break.

Los Angeles snapped its three-game losing streak with a 130-104 win over the Golden State Warriors in Thursday's potential Western Conference playoff preview at the Staples Center. Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Paul George led the way for the victors, who improved to 25-14 on the campaign.

Stephen Curry was just 1-of-8 from deep for the Warriors, who fell to 19-19 with their fourth consecutive loss.

Notable Player Stats

Kawhi Leonard, F, LAC: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5-of-7 3PT

Serge Ibaka, C, LAC: 16 PTS, 14 REB

Paul George, F, LAC: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL

Stephen Curry, G, GS: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

Andrew Wiggins, F, GS: 15 PTS, 8 REB

Kawhi Leads Way for Clippers in Blowout Win

Few teams needed the All-Star break as much as the Clippers.

They stumbled through a 1-4 road trip to end the first half and were just 3-6 in the previous nine games. They looked like anything but true threats to the Los Angeles Lakers and even Utah Jazz in the Western Conference, and the break gave the talented group the opportunity to reset.

Leonard made sure things would be different Thursday.

The two-time champion came out on fire from deep and steady as always from mid-range while pouring in 20 points in the first half alone. He was also dialed in defensively, creating turnovers and swarming Golden State's wing players all while providing necessary help with Curry.

It was far from a solo effort, as Ibaka cruised to a double-double. Between his soft touch from mid-range and his ability to crash the offensive glass, the visitors had no answer in the frontcourt with James Wiseman sitting on the bench for the first three quarters.

George also found his scoring touch in the third quarter after impacting the game in a number of other ways in the early going, which only further helped the Clippers to wrap things up well before the final buzzer.

The win was never in doubt with those type of contributions around Leonard's dominance.

Curry, Warriors Never Get Going in Frustrating Loss

Thursday was more of the same for Golden State, which is concerning for its playoff chances.

It dropped three straight against fellow Western Conference contenders in the Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns going into the break and also lost to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs in February. That type of pattern isn't going to work for a team that has dealt with inconsistency for much of the season.

Curry struggling with his shot also isn't going to work for the Warriors considering he is the one consistent offensive option who can help them compete against championship contenders on a nightly basis.

That was the case against the Clippers, as the two-time MVP couldn't shake off the rust while his team fell behind by double digits. It also didn't help that the second unit had no chance against a much deeper team, which only helped L.A. extend its advantage with its own primary playmakers resting.

The frustration boiled over some in the third quarter when Curry was demonstrative with his teammates on the sideline while stressing the need to play with a sense of urgency that appeared to be missing.

There was something of an uptick in intensity, but it didn't make much of a difference.

Thursday was an example of how the Warriors essentially need Curry to be Superman every time out against the best in the West, and he fell well short of that. The shot simply was falling, which was a recipe for a blowout loss with the Clippers' dominant showing on the other end.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Sunday when the Warriors host the Jazz and the Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans.