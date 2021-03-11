    LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Top NBA Jersey Sales

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    People simply can't stop buying LeBron James jerseys.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star has the highest-selling jersey through the first half of the 2020-21 season, according to the NBALuka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors follow behind:

    The sales were tabulated on the NBA's official online store. James was also atop the list for the most popular jerseys from January to October 2020.

    You might expect LeBron to reach a saturation point since he's in his 18th season in the league and third year with Los Angeles. Rolling out new jersey variants undoubtedly helps, with the Lakers unveiling their "Earned Edition" uniform on Wednesday:

    Not surprisingly, the Lakers were the No. 1 team in merchandise sales. Winning an NBA championship will always help the bottom line.

    This time next year, L.A. could have some stiff competition from the Brooklyn Nets.

    The Nets had three players in the top 10 for jersey sales (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden). Between having Harden for a full season and whatever the team accomplishes in the playoffs, Brooklyn is poised to be a commercial juggernaut.

