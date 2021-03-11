LeBron James, Stephen Curry Headline Team USA's 57 Finalists for 2021 Olympics

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

USA Basketball announced its list of 57 finalists, including 15 new additions, for the men's national team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The final team this summer will be coached by Gregg Popovich and feature 12 players.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are among the big names on the initial list, while the additions include younger players like Zion Williamson and Trae Young.

"With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it's important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible," managing director Jerry Colangelo said. "These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Marcus Smart was invited, but "opted out due to injury concerns from playing late into consecutive seasons and a shortened offseason this summer."

The United States has won gold in each of the last three Olympic Games, including going 8-0 in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games behind Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony.

LeBron was on the last team not to win it all—the 2004 squad took home a bronze medal—but he helped the 2008 and 2012 teams earn first place. After skipping the 2016 Games, the 36-year-old said he is undecided about playing this summer.

"It's always predicated on: one, my body, how my body is feeling at the end of the season—I hope to make a long playoff run," he told reporters in February. "And then where my mind is and then where my family's head is. So it's a lot of factors, but my name is in the hat."

Curry has never competed in the Olympics, but the 32-year-old has won gold with Team USA at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

While several players will certainly drop out before the list is finalized, the overall talent ensures the Americans will be a favorite to win it all.

Full List of Finalists

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs)

*Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Mike Conley (Utah Jazz)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs)

Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Paul George (LA Clippers)

*Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)

*Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

*Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets)

*Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers)

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

*DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

*Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

JaVale McGee (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons)

*Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

*Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)

*Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

*Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

*John Wall (Houston Rockets)

Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

*Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

*Christian Wood (Houston Rockets)

*Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

*New addition