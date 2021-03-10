WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to Be Held as 2-Day Event in April

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

WWE NXT general manager William Regal announced Wednesday that TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will take place over a two-day period on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

USA Network will air the first day of action. Peacock will be the home for the event's conclusion in the United States, and WWE Network will air the event internationally.

Regal opened Wednesday's edition of WWE NXT with the news and also announced Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the brand's first-ever women's tag team champions:

Per PWMania, there is no word as of yet regarding the matches on the Takeover: Stand & Deliver card.