Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez Crowned as WWE NXT's 1st Women's Tag Team Champions

Credit: WWE.com

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were crowned the first-ever NXT women's tag team champions.

NXT general manager William Regal made the announcement Wednesday night:

Kai and Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the final of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in February. That put them in line for a shot against WWE women's tag champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Baszler and Jax retained their belts in somewhat controversial fashion during the March 3 edition of NXT. With the match referee down, WWE official Adam Pearce brought out another ref who called for the bell as Kai was locked in the Kirifuda Clutch.

Adding tag titles to the women's division is a natural extension for NXT. The division has always been a hallmark of the show. The WWE Performance Center just welcomed in a class that included former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie, adding to what was already a deep well of talent.

Naming Kai and Gonzalez the inaugural champions made sense, too, given their triumph in the Dusty Rhodes Classic.