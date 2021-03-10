    Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez Crowned as WWE NXT's 1st Women's Tag Team Champions

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Credit: WWE.com

    Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were crowned the first-ever NXT women's tag team champions.

    NXT general manager William Regal made the announcement Wednesday night:

    Kai and Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the final of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in February. That put them in line for a shot against WWE women's tag champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

    Baszler and Jax retained their belts in somewhat controversial fashion during the March 3 edition of NXT. With the match referee down, WWE official Adam Pearce brought out another ref who called for the bell as Kai was locked in the Kirifuda Clutch.

    Adding tag titles to the women's division is a natural extension for NXT. The division has always been a hallmark of the show. The WWE Performance Center just welcomed in a class that included former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie, adding to what was already a deep well of talent.

    Naming Kai and Gonzalez the inaugural champions made sense, too, given their triumph in the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NXT Live Chat 💬

      Cole vs. Balor. NXT title on the line. Catch up on all the grades and reaction from tonight's show

      NXT Live Chat 💬
      WWE logo
      WWE

      NXT Live Chat 💬

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      Io Shirai Stays NXT Women's Champion

      The Genius of the Sky takes down Toni Storm to stay NXT women's champion

      Io Shirai Stays NXT Women's Champion
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Io Shirai Stays NXT Women's Champion

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      2-Night NXT TakeOver Happening 💀

      NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver will happen during WrestleMania Week

      2-Night NXT TakeOver Happening 💀
      WWE logo
      WWE

      2-Night NXT TakeOver Happening 💀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Braun vs. Shane Feud Is a Flop

      Why Strowman and McMahon's impending WrestleMania showdown is totally uninteresting...and potentially devastating for the big man 📲

      Braun vs. Shane Feud Is a Flop
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Braun vs. Shane Feud Is a Flop

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report