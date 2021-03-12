What a 16-Team College Football Tournament Would Look Like for the 2021 Season

1 of 8

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Indiana

The Group of Five gets squeezed again here as the Sun Devils slide into the final playoff spot over Coastal Carolina and Liberty. Iowa and Indiana out of the Big Ten and Texas also had a beef, but Herm Edwards' powerful running game did the trick. Unfortunately, they run into the immovable object that is the Crimson Tide.

Alabama wins 33-17

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Miami

It's an old-school battle between two powerhouses, but there won't be much anguish here. The Sooners are rolling by this point, and Spencer Rattler and Co. are too much for the vaunted Hurricanes defense to handle.

Oklahoma wins 40-27

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 14 Wisconsin

This is one of the more interesting battles of the first round, regardless of ranking. Yes, the Tigers have elite players everywhere, but Graham Mertz finally has things working, and head coach Paul Chryst's team has come to play in important postseason games in the future. Dabo Swinney's squad gets it done, but barely.

Clemson wins 27-23

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 13 North Carolina

The four highest seeds complete the sweep when the Bulldogs keep their championship hopes alive for another round by making the Tar Heels one-dimensional. UNC running back Ty Chandler can't get going against the SEC's best front seven, and UGA escapes to advance.

Georgia wins 31-23

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Texas A&M

This is where things get dicey. Yes, the Buckeyes have talent on both sides of the ball, but their youth and inexperience at quarterback leads to some shocking decisions. While the Aggies also have a first-year starter under center, they have enough weapons in the running game to pull off the upset of the first round in an exciting win.

Texas A&M wins 38-34

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Matt Campbell has been building toward this run for several years in Ames, but where is Brock Purdy in big games? He finally steps up in a major game and leads the Cyclones past battle-tested Notre Dame and first-year quarterback Jack Coan. This is a great win for Iowa State's program.

Iowa State wins 23-17

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 Florida

This has the potential to be a statement game for the Pac-12, and the Ducks are ready for it. The Gators had a nice year after losing so many offensive weapons, but by this point, Oregon true freshman quarterback Ty Thompson has it clicking, and the Ducks wind up with a big win for the conference. UF will be back, though.

Oregon wins 41-31

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Cincinnati

Want to see a team with a chip on its shoulder? Look no further than the Bearcats, who get in one year after getting snubbed in the College Football Playoff but have a lower seed than expected. They're going to respond in a big way, upending the Trojans and erasing those feel-good vibes from Oregon's win. Luke Fickell's team is dangerous.

Cincinnati wins 36-30