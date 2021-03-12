Booking Ideal WrestleMania 37 Opponents for Every Champion in WWE

1 of 7

Asuka has been the Raw women's champion since she regained the title from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam 2020. Despite being one of the most entertaining Superstars on the red brand, though, her reign has been poorly booked and often overshadowed by other storylines.

Her tag team title reign with Charlotte Flair seemed designed to do more for The Queen than The Empress of Tomorrow. The champion shouldn't be playing second fiddle to anyone, but that is what it felt like with Asuka and her teammate.

It looked like The Queen would be tied up in a feud with Lacey Evans for a while, but those plans changed after The Sassy Southern Belle announced her pregnancy on the Feb. 15 edition of Raw.

However, even though she is one of the biggest names in the division, Charlotte should not face Asuka at 'Mania.

The best option instead would be Rhea Ripley. The former NXT women's champion is coming to the red brand after enjoying one of the best runs in NXT we have seen in years. She was a dominant force on the black-and-gold brand and needs to quickly establish herself on Raw in the same way.

Beating Asuka for the title at The Show of Shows would help make up for losing to Charlotte at last year's WrestleMania and give Ripley the boost she needs to keep her momentum going.

The Australian has limitless potential. WWE can't afford to botch another NXT call-up after screwing up so many promising talents in recent years.

Asuka and Ripley would have a hard-hitting match that would allow both women to come away from it with their pride intact no matter who leaves with the belt.