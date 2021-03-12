Booking Ideal WrestleMania 37 Opponents for Every Champion in WWEMarch 12, 2021
Booking Ideal WrestleMania 37 Opponents for Every Champion in WWE
WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 10-11 this year, but the card for the marquee pay-per-view is still looking a little threadbare.
Only two matches have been confirmed for The Show of Shows at Raymond James Stadium: Bianca Belair will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Roman Reigns will defend the universal title against Edge.
This leaves seven championships open. Some of the feuds that will make up the card are already established, but a few champions don't have clear plans in place yet.
With roughly a month to work with, WWE has plenty of time—and the Fastlane PPV on March 21—to ensure every title has a spot on the card. Since 'Mania will be another two-night event, there is no reason why any belt should be excluded.
Let's take a look at every champion who doesn't have a WrestleMania match yet and who would be the best choice to face them at the most important WWE show of the year.
Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
Asuka has been the Raw women's champion since she regained the title from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam 2020. Despite being one of the most entertaining Superstars on the red brand, though, her reign has been poorly booked and often overshadowed by other storylines.
Her tag team title reign with Charlotte Flair seemed designed to do more for The Queen than The Empress of Tomorrow. The champion shouldn't be playing second fiddle to anyone, but that is what it felt like with Asuka and her teammate.
It looked like The Queen would be tied up in a feud with Lacey Evans for a while, but those plans changed after The Sassy Southern Belle announced her pregnancy on the Feb. 15 edition of Raw.
However, even though she is one of the biggest names in the division, Charlotte should not face Asuka at 'Mania.
The best option instead would be Rhea Ripley. The former NXT women's champion is coming to the red brand after enjoying one of the best runs in NXT we have seen in years. She was a dominant force on the black-and-gold brand and needs to quickly establish herself on Raw in the same way.
Beating Asuka for the title at The Show of Shows would help make up for losing to Charlotte at last year's WrestleMania and give Ripley the boost she needs to keep her momentum going.
The Australian has limitless potential. WWE can't afford to botch another NXT call-up after screwing up so many promising talents in recent years.
Asuka and Ripley would have a hard-hitting match that would allow both women to come away from it with their pride intact no matter who leaves with the belt.
The Hurt Business vs. The Miz and John Morrison
The Miz schemed his way into stealing the Money in the Bank briefcase from Otis and held onto it for months before finally making his move at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 21, when he defeated Drew McIntyre to win his second WWE Championship.
Eight days later, he lost the title to Bobby Lashley. As great as it was to see The All Mighty get what he has deserved for so long, The Miz being a transitional champion with such a short reign was a little surprising.
The best thing he can do right now would be to focus his energy on his tag team with John Morrison and go after the Raw Tag Team Championships.
The Hurt Business needs a credible set of challengers for WrestleMania, and with the Raw tag team division looking pretty thin these days, The A-Lister and Morrison are the best options.
The Viking Raiders are still out, Retribution tried and failed to defeat The Hurt Business and the same can be said about Lucha House Party.
The Turtleneck Tough Guys should be demanding a title shot from WWE official Adam Pearce very soon.
Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Damian Priest vs. Keith Lee
No matter who wins their upcoming United States Championship match on Raw, Mustafa Ali and Riddle should remain in the title picture until WrestleMania.
Having a singles match would be fine, but WWE has two Superstars who could use the push and a featured spot on the card: Keith Lee and Damian Priest.
Lee has been out of action since just before the Elimination Chamber PPV, but he should be back in time for the biggest show of the year. It would make sense for him to get another shot at the belt.
Priest has been wrapped up in Bad Bunny's storyline since he competed at the Royal Rumble on January 31. It's time for him to have his own feud, and going after a title makes the most sense.
Putting all four men in the ring together would be guaranteed to produce an incredible match. Riddle, Lee and Priest have all worked together in NXT, and Ali is one of the best all-around athletes on the entire roster. Fatal 4-Way bouts are tricky, but these guys could pull it off.
WWE could add some kind of stipulation, but it wouldn't be necessary as fans would already be excited at the prospect of seeing these four Superstars together.
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
In a perfect world, the main event of WrestleMania 37 would be Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage. Unfortunately, this is not a perfect world.
If WWE was going to bring in The Beast Incarnate for The Showcase of the Immortals, we would probably have seen him make an appearance already. It may be premature to say he won't be at the event, but that is what it looks like at the moment.
The only other reasonable choice for a singles bout against the WWE champion is Drew McIntyre. An easy way to give him a title shot and move past his feud with Sheamus would be to book the former best friends in a No. 1 Contender's match at Fastlane.
The Scottish Warrior and Lashley would tear each other to pieces in a hugely competitive fight that would leave both men battered and bruised. If that's not what this business is about, then what are we even doing here?
Ziggler and Roode vs. Usos vs. Alpha Academy vs. Mysterios vs. Street Profits
Jimmy Uso has been out of action since last year's WrestleMania. If he is ready to return, there would be no better time than this year's Show of Shows.
Jey Uso has been doing a great job as Roman Reigns' right-hand man on SmackDown, but it's time for him to be more than just a lackey again. He and his brother need to get back to doing what they do best: winning tag team gold.
The tag team scene on the blue brand is starting to be built back up with teams like The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, the Mysterios and champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.
Putting them all in one match together could lead to an overbooked mess, but WWE can find a way to make it simple by turning it into a Battle Royal or a Gauntlet match.
WWE could even throw Cesaro and Daniel Bryan into the mix if they don't have a better spot on the card. Every WrestleMania has a match or two that features a ton of people at once. It may as well be for one of the titles that doesn't have a major storyline right now.
Big E vs. Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews has found a new source of inspiration by turning to his ancestors and has started wearing the green and white colors of Nigeria's national flag. He was also escorted to the ring by two men in army fatigues on last week's SmackDown.
His recent heel turn came after a match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Big E tried to talk Crews out of using a set of steel steps, but Crews ended up using them on him instead.
Even if they have a match at Fastlane, it feels like this feud is going to continue through WrestleMania. Big E may even lose the Intercontinental Championship in the process.
Crews has lost to The New Day man several times, but this new push seems different. He has been more aggressive and showing a new side of his personality. It wouldn't make sense to put all of this work into reinvigorating his character if WWE was going to have him lose again.
With how personal this feud has become, it would make sense for the company to give them some kind of hardcore stipulation so they can use whatever they want to cause damage to each other.
No Disqualification, Last Man Standing or Falls Count Anywhere matches would all be solid options.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Riott Squad
The Riott Squad have been one of the only consistent teams in the women's division, but WWE keeps overlooking Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott for some reason.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have fought Naomi and Lana, Asuka and Charlotte, and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in recent months. It's time for The Riott Squad to get back in the title scene.
Riott and Morgan are the perfect team to take the titles from Jax and Baszler, and it should happen at WrestleMania this year.
It seems like management will never take Riott and Morgan seriously as singles competitors. Both women have had opportunities but have never been booked as real contenders. The tag team division is where they can prove themselves.
If management wants to rebuild the division, it should be done with The Riott Squad at the center. WWE may never have enough teams to make it a competitive title picture, but there is enough talent on the roster to have consistent competition.
Who do you want to see fight for every title at WrestleMania 37?