Dak Prescott Says He Wants to Retire with Cowboys After Signing New Contract

Dak Prescott's new four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys won't take him to the end of his career, but the two-time Pro Bowler doesn't envision leaving the franchise before he hangs up his cleats.

"This is the right fit," Prescott told reporters Wednesday during a press conference to announce the deal. "Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star. ... I'm excited to be here and never leave. This is my home, I'm not leaving and this is only the beginning."

Prescott added he's "eager to give this organization everything that they invested in."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained how the franchise always envisioned building the offense around the 27-year-old.

"From the beginning, we've certainly said our future is with Dak," Jones said. "We're keenly aware that the process has created a conversation and life of it's own. Do not confuse that with how right we think this decision is. This fits."

Prescott was limited to five games in 2020 after suffering a gruesome ankle injury and provided an update on his recovery.

"I'm getting close," he said. "... I'll be ready when it matters, more than healthy and better than I was before."

Prescott went on to say he didn't grow worried about how the injury would impact his potential earnings after having signed a one-year franchise tender last offseason.

Many considered Prescott's contract to be a win for both sides.

He collected $126 million in guaranteed money, and his $40 million average annual salary is second in the league behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ($45 million), per Spotrac. The veteran signal-caller has the ability to return to the open market when he's 32 as well, which lines him up for another big payday.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, hold onto a quarterback who threw for 4,902 yards in 2019 and was on pace (371.2 yards per game) to go beyond that in 2020. Dallas also added two voidable years to Prescott's deal in 2025 and 2026, thus allowing his cap hit to be more manageable.

It won't be too long before the two parties have to go through the same song and dance they experienced this offseason. For now, they're probably both relieved to have things sorted for the time being.