Justin Bieber Writes 'Love Letter' to NHL's Maple Leafs with 'Hold On' Song

Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber has released a new song that he calls a "love letter" to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Five days after "Hold On" was released as a single, the video dropped on Wednesday and includes clips from Maple Leafs games, shots of fans in the stands and the scenic Toronto skyline:

The song is about offering to be there when a friend has experienced a traumatic event in their life. It could also double as the way fans use sports teams to serve as an escape.

Bieber was born in Ontario, Canada, and has made no secret of his adoration for the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old regularly posts pictures after games on his social media pages, including writing "This is the year" on Instagram following Toronto's Jan. 16 win over the Ottawa Senators.