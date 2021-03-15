NCAA Upset Predictions 2021: Cinderella Picks for March Madness Bracket

0 of 3

After two years, March Madness is finally back in our lives—and it wouldn't be the Big Dance without the possibility of some Cinderella stories.

The popularity of the tournament is tied to so many things: the chance to prove you're smarter than everyone in your office, the thrill of buzzer-beaters and the improbable runs from underdogs that few saw coming.

From No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast's run to the Sweet 16 in 2013 to No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago's run to the Final Four in 2018, the tournament has a way of bringing out the best in some of these underdogs.

With Selection Sunday behind us, the road for the next improbable Cinderella story has been laid out. The only thing to figure out is who will break brackets and shock the world with a deep run.

According to ESPN, there has been at least one double-digit seed in the Sweet 16 in 33 of the past 35 tournaments. Let's take a look at who has the best chance to join that distinguished group.

