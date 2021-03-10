Victor Oladipo Rumors: Knicks, Warriors, Heat Seen as Landing Spots by Execs

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If Victor Oladipo leaves the Houston Rockets in the offseason, executives around the league are looking at three playoff contenders as potential landing spots for the two-time All-Star.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, rival executives believe the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are among the most-likely destinations for Oladipo.

The Rockets acquired Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16 as part of the James Harden trade. It's unclear if he will finish the season in Houston, especially with the team having lost 13 straight games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that Oladipo, who is in the final year of his current contract, turned down a two-year, $45.2 million extension with the Rockets.

While the Rockets will likely be focused on the March 25 trade deadline, Oladipo could be plotting his next move this offseason.

The Warriors, Knicks and Heat would present Oladipo with very different challenges. The Knicks currently rank 23rd in offensive rating and 29th in points per game, so they will likely be looking for scoring help in free agency.

Miami hasn't been much better than the Knicks on offense, ranking 25th in rating and 26th in points per game. The Warriors could be a potential NBA Finals contender next season, depending on what Klay Thompson looks like after missing two years recovering from a torn ACL and torn Achilles.

Oladipo is also a wild card at this stage of his career. The 28-year-old is averaging 20 points per game this season, but he's only shooting 39.9 percent from the field. He was making 36.2 percent of his three-point attempts in nine games with the Pacers prior to the trade.