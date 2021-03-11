Bulls' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's shaping up to be a quiet NBA trade deadline for the Chicago Bulls.

Don't get us wrong; the opportunity for chaos is absolutely breezing around the Windy City.

If teams put enough on the table, it doesn't seem impossible for Chicago's front office to send Lauri Markkanen, Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr. or Garrett Temple elsewhere. There's probably even a universe in which the Bulls take back a Godfather offer—the kind you can't refuse—for Zach LaVine.

It also seems there's a chance Chicago could make some purchases in hopes of securing the franchise's first playoff trip since 2017. The Bulls probably shouldn't get carried away as buyers, but they might see value in giving this young core a taste of postseason basketball.

The most likely outcome, though, doesn't see Chicago operating at either extreme. Maybe that means sitting out trade season entirely. Perhaps it's moving only on the margins between now and the March 25 deadline.

Let's dive into the deadline outlook for this organization.