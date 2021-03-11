Bulls' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade DeadlineMarch 11, 2021
Bulls' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade Deadline
It's shaping up to be a quiet NBA trade deadline for the Chicago Bulls.
Don't get us wrong; the opportunity for chaos is absolutely breezing around the Windy City.
If teams put enough on the table, it doesn't seem impossible for Chicago's front office to send Lauri Markkanen, Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr. or Garrett Temple elsewhere. There's probably even a universe in which the Bulls take back a Godfather offer—the kind you can't refuse—for Zach LaVine.
It also seems there's a chance Chicago could make some purchases in hopes of securing the franchise's first playoff trip since 2017. The Bulls probably shouldn't get carried away as buyers, but they might see value in giving this young core a taste of postseason basketball.
The most likely outcome, though, doesn't see Chicago operating at either extreme. Maybe that means sitting out trade season entirely. Perhaps it's moving only on the margins between now and the March 25 deadline.
Let's dive into the deadline outlook for this organization.
Needs
The Bulls are almost perfectly middle of the pack.
They have just two more losses (18) than wins (16). They rank 15th on offense, 21st on defense and 20th in overall efficiency. They are solid, and in no way, shape or form spectacular.
That means there are plenty of things they need, but not much in terms of a glaring void.
They've needed more playmaking for a while now. LaVine and Coby White are the top two table-setters, but both are natural scorers. Young and Tomas Satoransky might be the best passers on the team, but they're veteran reserves. Chicago sits just eighth from the bottom in assists per turnover (1.64).
The Bulls could use more depth along the wings, too, especially if they see Patrick Williams as a long-term 4. Between Temple, Porter and Denzel Valentine, Chicago has a chunk of replaceable pieces on the perimeter that it may not be factoring into its future plans.
Assets
This is an interesting discussion that hinges on Chicago's approach and aggressiveness.
If the Bulls are selling, they have a ton that other teams would want. LaVine's credentials sell themselves. The guy just booked his first All-Star trip with per-game contributions of 28.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 threes. What kind of team doesn't want that type of production?
When the oft-injured Lauri Markkanen has made it inside the lines, he has shown why he was the seventh overall pick in 2017. The 7-footer has flashed all of his mismatch potential this season while averaging 19.1 points on 51.4/39.6/84.4 shooting. If the Bulls aren't keen on covering the cost of his upcoming restricted free agency, though, maybe they would let him go to the top bidder.
Chicago could flood contenders with plug-and-play veteran role players. Young is about as versatile as they come on both ends of the floor. Temple is a plucky defender with a serviceable outside shot. When healthy, Porter aces the three-and-D role. Even Satoransky, who has a partial guarantee for next season, could be an option for teams hoping to perk up their passing attacks.
But if the Bulls are buying, then their top assets become draft picks (they own all of their first-rounders), expiring contracts (like Porter's $28.5 million) and, if the prize is rich enough, prospects (White, Williams, Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr.).
Potential Targets
Again, this comes down to what (if anything) the Bulls hope to accomplish this trade season.
Theoretically, they could aim as high as Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry and Nikola Vucevic if they wanted. It's possible none is on the table, but those are phone calls worth making at the very least.
The Bulls have "registered interest" in Andre Drummond, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. That's a head-scratcher, as Chicago has new fewer than four different options to run out at center in Carter, Young, Markkanen and Daniel Gafford.
The Bulls would likely have to trade for Drummond, too, since he could probably find a bigger role and/or better championship chances elsewhere on the buyout market.
Lonzo Ball would make a ton of sense for this team, if he becomes available. Trade talks with the former No. 2 pick "have fizzled," per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, but with restricted free agency awaiting him at season's end, maybe the New Orleans Pelicans could be talked into letting the 23-year-old go.
Should Chicago opt to sell, then draft picks should become the primary focus. The Bulls may never bottom out depending on which players they keep, so they'll want more than just their own first-rounders to flesh out their foundation.
Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference and NBA.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.