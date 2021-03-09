76ers' Ben Simmons Surprises Brother Sean Tribe with Car on Instagram Live Video

76ers' Ben Simmons Surprises Brother Sean Tribe with Car on Instagram Live VideoMarch 10, 2021
Matt Slocum/Associated Press
Ben Simmons has become known for his highlight-reel dimes, but he has a few assists up his sleeve off the court, too.
Like, say, hooking up his brother with a brand-new car:
That's one hell of a birthday present right there.
The 24-year-old Simmons is having a fantastic season for the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. He's averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game and is one of the front-runners for Defensive Player of the Year.
He may win Brother of the Year after that birthday present, too.
Sixers rookies Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed have big games, Blue Coats advance