    76ers' Ben Simmons Surprises Brother Sean Tribe with Car on Instagram Live Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons plays during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Ben Simmons has become known for his highlight-reel dimes, but he has a few assists up his sleeve off the court, too. 

    Like, say, hooking up his brother with a brand-new car: 

    That's one hell of a birthday present right there. 

    The 24-year-old Simmons is having a fantastic season for the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. He's averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game and is one of the front-runners for Defensive Player of the Year.

    He may win Brother of the Year after that birthday present, too. 

