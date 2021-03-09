    Brandon Allen, Bengals Reportedly Agree to New Contract to Back Up Joe Burrow

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 10, 2021
    Alerted 36m ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Brandon Allen is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year deal to back up starting quarterback Joe Burrow, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Allen, 28, started five games for the Bengals last year after Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL and other damage in his left knee during a game against the Washington Football Team in November.

    Burrow told reporters in a postseason press conference in mid-January that the goal is for him to return to the field before Week 1 of the 2021 regular season and that he was "on pace" to do so.

    Allen completed 63.4 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and 925 passing yards. He also threw four interceptions.

    The former Arkansas signal-caller shined in a 37-31 win over the Houston Texans in Week 16, going 29-of-37 for 371 passing yards and two touchdowns.

    Allen has taken the NFL field in two separate seasons. He started three games for the Denver Broncos in 2019, completing 46.4 percent of his passes for 515 yards and three scores.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Source: Cincinnati Bengals re-signing quarterback Brandon Allen

      Source: Cincinnati Bengals re-signing quarterback Brandon Allen
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Source: Cincinnati Bengals re-signing quarterback Brandon Allen

      The Enquirer
      via The Enquirer

      Paul Daugherty column: For the Cincinnati Bengals to simply 'compete' isn't enough anymore

      Paul Daugherty column: For the Cincinnati Bengals to simply 'compete' isn't enough anymore
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Paul Daugherty column: For the Cincinnati Bengals to simply 'compete' isn't enough anymore

      The Enquirer
      via The Enquirer

      Bengals Re-Sign Brandon Allen

      Backup QB is staying in Cincy after agreeing to one-year contract (NFL Network)

      Bengals Re-Sign Brandon Allen
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Bengals Re-Sign Brandon Allen

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners/Losers from Franchise-Tag Deadline

      👍 Aaron Jones, Dak Prescott 👎 Allen Robinson II 📲 See full takeaways from busy day

      Winners/Losers from Franchise-Tag Deadline
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winners/Losers from Franchise-Tag Deadline

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report