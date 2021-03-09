Kansas 'Ran Multiple Background Checks' on Les Miles Before Hiring, AD Says

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said the school conducted multiple background checks on Les Miles before hiring the former LSU head coach to lead its football program in 2018, per Harry Lyles Jr. of ESPN:

"When Les Miles was identified as the lead candidate to be the head coach in 2018, the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics does, with all hirings, we ran multiple background checks on Coach Miles.

"I also asked Coach Miles directly during the interview process whether there was anything in his past that could potentially embarrass the university or himself or our program, and he said no. We also did our due diligence by talking to individuals within the LSU athletics department to see if there was anything we should be aware of regarding Coach Miles tenure at LSU and received no indications of any issues."

As Lyles noted, Kansas placed Miles on administrative leave Saturday when allegations stemming from his time at LSU were made public.

The Jayhawks and Miles have since mutually agreed to part ways.

Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour and Jessica Luther of USA Today reported an internal investigation completed by the law firm Taylor Porter for LSU in 2013 revealed the coach "was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career."

Miles denied kissing the student and said he was serving as a mentor for women at LSU.

Former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva suggested the school should fire Miles with cause:

During Tuesday's press conference, Long said Miles told him in February there was nothing Kansas should be worried about even though there was a legal dispute from his time at LSU. The athletic director also said Kansas did not receive the full report on Miles until it was publicly available.