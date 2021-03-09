Greg Olsen Says He Could Turn LeBron James, Russell Westbrook into NFL All-Pros

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Tight end Greg Olsen will have some extra time on his hands after announcing his retirement, and he believes he could use it to turn LeBron James and Russell Westbrook into NFL All-Pros.

"If I could coach LeBron James for one year, I could make him an All-Pro wide receiver," Olsen said on the Colin Cowherd Podcast (h/t TMZ Sports). "There's no question in my mind. ... I could turn Russell Westbrook into an All-Pro free safety."

While it may seem like the former Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks tight end is hyping up his own coaching abilities, his comments were actually just a testament to how "unique" LeBron and Westbrook are as athletes.

"There's a handful of those guys that could make the transition just because they are so unique," Olsen said. "But there's few and far between those guys."

The idea of James playing football is nothing new. He even said he considered trying out for the NFL when the NBA was in a lockout in 2011 and was a two-time All-Ohio wide receiver in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

It is also impossible to argue against Westbrook's athleticism and aggressiveness on the court, so perhaps he would be an ideal safety in the NFL.