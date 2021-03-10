Browns' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have some money to spend on improving a playoff roster, but spending it wisely will determine the success of the offseason.

It isn't often that Cleveland has been in this position as a franchise. They go into free agency and the draft with some clear needs on an otherwise talented roster. But now isn't the time to just throw money around, the Browns have to be wise in identifying who can provide them value at the right cost.

That means finding players who can provide some long-term stability to certain positions, bolster a defense that desperately needs some upgrades and finding the ones who actually have a chance to be worth more than their contracts.

The Browns are likely to be connected to several big names in the coming weeks. That's what happens after a successful season and you have a projected $19.9 million to spend.

The following are some players who might not be the best available at their respective positions but can offer good value for what they are likely to command on the open market. Each one addresses a need that Cleveland has or will have in the near future.