    Ohio State Pauses Football Activities After Increase in Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    An Ohio State football helmet on the field after their NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    Ohio State football is pausing all team activities because of a rise in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

    Athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement:

    "Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff.

    "We have been successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions, but this pandemic is not over. We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing and we will remain vigilant in those areas."

    The decision to pause activities came after the Buckeyes went through a round of PCR testing Monday.

    Coronavirus issues during the 2020 season caused three of Ohio State's games to be canceled. Two of the cancellations (at Maryland, vs. Michigan) were due to COVID-19 issues with the opposing teams.

    Last year marked the first time since 1917 that the Buckeyes and Wolverines didn't play.

    Ohio State is scheduled to begin spring practices March 19. Head coach Ryan Day said last month the team is "hoping" to play a spring game April 17.

