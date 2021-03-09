Kenny Omega Reportedly Furious; Christian AEW-WWE Rumors; Strowman Tweets Shane

Photo credit: AEW

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Omega Reportedly Mad over Revolution Ending

The aftermath of the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution on Sunday fell flat, and Omega reportedly wasn't happy about it.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), Omega was "furious" over the way Revolution went off the air.

Omega and Moxley did battle in an entertaining match that resulted in Omega retaining the AEW World Championship. After the match, Omega and The Good Brothers handcuffed Mox and left him in the ring as the clock ticked down for the ring to explode.

Eddie Kingston ran down in an effort to save Moxley, but when he was unable to get him out of the ring, he draped himself over him in an effort to protect his friend. It was at that point that things went awry, however.

Rather than a dangerous, believable-looking explosion, some sparklers were shot off the ring posts and the beds of barbed wire outside the ring exploded in underwhelming fashion as well.

Despite that, Kingston and the announcers sold it as if a devastating explosion had just occurred. That only served to make everyone involved look silly.

AEW President Tony Khan attempted to explain what happened during the post-show media scrum by chalking it up to a storyline.

Per Jason Ounpraseuth of WrestlingInc, Khan said Omega "built a dud." Khan went on to add: "It looked very cool, and it's a very deadly, painful match, but at the end, I mean, I don't know what people really wanted, unless you actually wanted us to explode the guys at the end; there's only so much you can do."

While it is understandable why Khan felt the need to do damage control, it doesn't ring true since Kingston and the announcers didn't act as if it was a dud.

Ultimately, a poor ending overshadowed all the work Omega and Moxley did in the match, so if the AEW world champ truly is furious, it is understandable why.

WWE's Reaction to Christian Signing with AEW

AEW's much-ballyhooed signing was revealed Sunday at AEW Revolution in the form of longtime WWE Superstar Christian.

The 47-year-old signed a multiyear deal with AEW and will make his return to the ring shortly after coming back from a seven-year absence.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), some within WWE were "let down" that Christian decided to go to AEW rather than staying with WWE.

Christian made a shocking in-ring return at the Royal Rumble in January. After having been forced into retirement seven years earlier because of injuries, Christian entered the match as the No. 24 entrant and nearly made it to the end.

There was a great deal of speculation and expectation that Christian would subsequently sign with WWE and continue working with the promotion that he wrestled with for roughly 12 years of his career, but he decided to tackle a new challenge instead.

Christian was not mentioned on WWE programming after his Rumble appearance, and Fightful noted that the reason for that was because WWE didn't have him under contract.

This isn't the first time that Christian is betting on himself and leaving WWE. He previously did so in 2005, signing with TNA and wrestling there until 2008.

Under the name Christian Cage, he was a two-time NWA world heavyweight champion in TNA. Then, after rejoining WWE in 2009, Christian won the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Christian Cage will now look to ascend to the top of AEW, and much like his previous TNA stint, perhaps the possibility exists for him to return to WWE for one final run once his AEW contract expires.

Strowman Tweets at Shane McMahon

The rivalry between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon heated up on Monday's episode of WWE Raw, as McMahon attempted to make a fool out of Strowman.

Shane-O-Mac suggested that The Monster Among Men was stupid, which led to Braun chasing him backstage. Strowman thought Shane left the arena in a vehicle, but McMahon reemerged after Braun walked away and called him stupid once again.

After Raw, Strowman took to Twitter and gave McMahon a stern warning:

Strowman demanded McMahon apologize to him earlier in the show after Shane mocked him the previous week and forced him to tag with Adam Pearce against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business.

Shane did apologize but didn't seem sincere, which led to their confrontation later that night.

All signs seem to be pointing toward a match between Strowman and McMahon at WrestleMania 37 in April, which could turn out to be a sleeper contest in the card.

Strowman isn't known for great in-ring work, but McMahon has a penchant for going the extra mile and getting the most out of his opponents. In all likelihood, he'll be willing to put his body on the line at WrestleMania.

Braun could benefit from Shane making him look good, as it would perhaps help him get back to the level he occupied last year when he beat Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

