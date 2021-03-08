    Eli Manning Announces He Will Host College Football Show 'Eli's Places' on ESPN+

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021

    New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning walks away from the podium after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Eli Manning is following older brother Peyton into the world of sports media.  

    The former New York Giants star announced Monday he's starring in an ESPN+ series, Eli's Places, that will delve into the history of college football:

    Peyton Manning originally partnered with ESPN for Peyton's Places, which began airing in 2019 to coincide with the NFL's 100th anniversary. It has often taken a lighthearted tone to dive deep into the league.

    ESPN+ renewed the show for a third season in December, and the Hall of Fame inductee teased bridging Peyton's Places out beyond the NFL.

    "The best is yet to come as some of the most engaging storytellers from other sports get their very own version of Peyton's Places including Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and David Ortiz," Peyton said, per Deadline's Peter White. "Big Papi's Places does have a nice ring to it."

    Given the regional and colorful nature of college football, Eli's Places should have no shortage of topics to tackle.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      IU's Penix to Be Back in Fall

      Tom Allen expects QB Michael Penix Jr. to be ready for season opener vs. Iowa coming off ACL injury

      IU's Penix to Be Back in Fall
      College Football logo
      College Football

      IU's Penix to Be Back in Fall

      Peegs.com
      via Peegs.com

      Tom Allen Gets New Deal

      Indiana head football coach Tom Allen will get paid $4.9M a year under new seven-year deal

      Tom Allen Gets New Deal
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Tom Allen Gets New Deal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bob Stoops to Join Fox Pregame

      Former Oklahoma football HC will replace Urban Meyer on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' show (NY Post)

      Bob Stoops to Join Fox Pregame
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Bob Stoops to Join Fox Pregame

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Deion Sanders Guides Jackson State to 33-28 Win over Grambling State

      Deion Sanders Guides Jackson State to 33-28 Win over Grambling State
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Deion Sanders Guides Jackson State to 33-28 Win over Grambling State

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report