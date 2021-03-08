Eli Manning Announces He Will Host College Football Show 'Eli's Places' on ESPN+

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Eli Manning is following older brother Peyton into the world of sports media.

The former New York Giants star announced Monday he's starring in an ESPN+ series, Eli's Places, that will delve into the history of college football:

Peyton Manning originally partnered with ESPN for Peyton's Places, which began airing in 2019 to coincide with the NFL's 100th anniversary. It has often taken a lighthearted tone to dive deep into the league.

ESPN+ renewed the show for a third season in December, and the Hall of Fame inductee teased bridging Peyton's Places out beyond the NFL.

"The best is yet to come as some of the most engaging storytellers from other sports get their very own version of Peyton's Places including Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and David Ortiz," Peyton said, per Deadline's Peter White. "Big Papi's Places does have a nice ring to it."

Given the regional and colorful nature of college football, Eli's Places should have no shortage of topics to tackle.