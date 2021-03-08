    Report: Terrence Ross Trade Interests Nuggets, Evan Fournier Linked to Hornets

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 8, 2021

    Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) steals the ball from New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    A pair of Orlando Magic veterans are reportedly grabbing the interest of teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Charlotte Hornets "are among teams to express interest" in Evan Fournier, and the Denver Nuggets "have inquired" about Terrence Ross

    Following a 13-23 first half of the season, teams have taken notice of the individual accomplishments of several players on the Magic. 

    Ross has been a major piece off of the bench for Orlando, with 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 35 games, in which he averaged a career-high 29.5 minutes. He's had the most productive years of his career since he joined the Magic midway through the 2016-17 season from the Toronto Raptors, where he spent parts of five seasons after he was drafted with the No. 8 pick out of Washington in 2012.

    The Nuggets may be looking to add depth at guard, since starter Gary Harris has only appeared in 19 games this season due to injury.

    Fournier has been struggling through a groin strain, but he is Orlando's second most-productive scorer when healthy. His 18.5 points per game rank second to star Nikola Vucevic—who is also reportedly drawing trade interest from several teams, per O'Connor. 

    If Fournier were to head to Charlotte, he would slot into a guard rotation that includes Terry Rozier, Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball, providing an extra body as Devonte' Graham continues to rehab from his knee injury. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Magic, who were bit by the injury bug at the end of last season, have little to lose by moving on and beginning a rebuild in what will soon become a lost season. 

    Related

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Nets, Suns take the top two spots at the All-Star break.

      Read our latest rankings 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Raptors, Rockets, Suns, Spurs and Magic Eyeing Alize Johnson

      Report: Raptors, Rockets, Suns, Spurs and Magic Eyeing Alize Johnson
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Report: Raptors, Rockets, Suns, Spurs and Magic Eyeing Alize Johnson

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Terrence Ross Trade Interests Nuggets, Fournier Linked to Hornets

      Report: Terrence Ross Trade Interests Nuggets, Fournier Linked to Hornets
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Report: Terrence Ross Trade Interests Nuggets, Fournier Linked to Hornets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women

      Mickey Callaway. Jared Porter. @abbeymastracco says: Enough. How the sports industry can move the needle for gender equality in every workplace📲

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women
      NBA logo
      NBA

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report