Report: Terrence Ross Trade Interests Nuggets, Evan Fournier Linked to Hornets

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

A pair of Orlando Magic veterans are reportedly grabbing the interest of teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Charlotte Hornets "are among teams to express interest" in Evan Fournier, and the Denver Nuggets "have inquired" about Terrence Ross.

Following a 13-23 first half of the season, teams have taken notice of the individual accomplishments of several players on the Magic.

Ross has been a major piece off of the bench for Orlando, with 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 35 games, in which he averaged a career-high 29.5 minutes. He's had the most productive years of his career since he joined the Magic midway through the 2016-17 season from the Toronto Raptors, where he spent parts of five seasons after he was drafted with the No. 8 pick out of Washington in 2012.

The Nuggets may be looking to add depth at guard, since starter Gary Harris has only appeared in 19 games this season due to injury.

Fournier has been struggling through a groin strain, but he is Orlando's second most-productive scorer when healthy. His 18.5 points per game rank second to star Nikola Vucevic—who is also reportedly drawing trade interest from several teams, per O'Connor.

If Fournier were to head to Charlotte, he would slot into a guard rotation that includes Terry Rozier, Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball, providing an extra body as Devonte' Graham continues to rehab from his knee injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Magic, who were bit by the injury bug at the end of last season, have little to lose by moving on and beginning a rebuild in what will soon become a lost season.