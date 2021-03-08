ACC Tournament 2021: Schedule, Start Times, Live Stream and TV Info

2 of 3

Matt Gentry/Associated Press

Given their lose-and-you're-out format, all conference tournaments have a certain degree of unpredictability. When this event was held in 2019, neither of the top two seeds made the championship round, when the third-seeded Blue Devils held off the fourth-seeded Seminoles.

So if you want to call for an out-of-left-field, bold prediction, this is the time to do it.

That's not our style, though. We're aiming more for accuracy than hot-take degrees, which makes it hard to move away from the juggernauts.

Virginia is ranked 12th nationally at KenPom.com. Florida State is two spots below. The conference doesn't have another top-30 team, although Georgia Tech (No. 31) and North Carolina (No. 32) just miss the cut.

Two-way balance is an issue throughout this conference, even at the top. Virginia comes closest to having it, but even then, its 13th-ranked offense is dragged down a bit by its 31st-ranked defense. The split is wider with Florida State, which lands 10th on offense but just 47th on defense. Duke has one of the best attacks in the conference (16th), but it torpedoes at the defensive end (99th).

That means everyone is vulnerable to some degree, but our crystal ball sees chalk mostly prevailing. Upsets could come in the early rounds and perhaps occur in the quarterfinals, as the No. 6 Tar Heels look particularly frisky. They closed out the season with four wins in six outings, including an eight-point triumph over the Seminoles.

But trusting the full resume is always a safe (and usually smart) play this time of year, and that's where Virginia and Florida State separate from the field.

Should the top seeds lock horns in the title game, the Cavaliers would be out for revenge after losing 81-60 to the Seminoles in their only regular-season matchup. But Florida State, the conference leader in points per game (79.6) and second-best team in three-point shooting (38.5), has the firepower to take down Virginia again.