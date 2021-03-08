Raiders' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

What will the Las Vegas Raiders do to try to turn a corner and get back into the playoffs in 2021? We'll soon soon find out.

NFL free agency is quickly approaching, with teams will able to sign players from March 17 at 4 p.m. ET. After the Raiders went 8-8 this past season and missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, they'll be looking to make the necessary moves to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016 in the near future.

However, if Las Vegas hopes to add to its roster via free agency, it will still need to clear some cap space in order to do so. Over the Cap is projecting the Raiders to currently have a little more than $3 million in cap space (assuming the NFL's salary cap is about $180.5 million), so they may have to restructure contracts or cut ties with some players on their roster.

Once that happens, here are three players who Las Vegas should prioritize during free agency.