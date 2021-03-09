Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions 1 Month Before PPV

Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions 1 Month Before PPVMarch 9, 2021
As close as WrestleMania 37 is, WWE remains tight-lipped about the majority of the card. That could be a result of extra measures to keep plans secret or a sign that the company still doesn't quite know the lineup.
The biggest show of the year used to be planned out months in advance. These days, that doesn't seem to be the case even for planning Raw on a Monday evening. At the very least, WWE used to follow enough logic that if things weren't set in stone, they were at least hinted at.
This year, everything is open to interpretation. What appears to be a guarantee for the lineup can change for seemingly no reason at all, leaving match card predictions an impossible minefield to navigate.
With that being said, some matches for The Grandest Stage of Them All do feel inevitable, so let's go through some of the options and try to predict how WrestleMania will shape up come April 10-11.
Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge
One thing that isn't likely to change is the Universal Championship match between Edge and Roman Reigns.
While Daniel Bryan does have a shot at dethroning The Tribal Chief at Fastlane on March 21, it would be counterproductive for WWE to spend so much time teasing The Rated-R Superstar against Reigns just to switch the title over to The Yes Man so close to WrestleMania.
By hook or by crook, Reigns will retain the title and move on to a battle of the Spears against Edge, likely as the main event of the second night.
WWE could always change its mind, but if the company felt strongly enough about this to put the graphic up on the site, it's doubtful plans will change.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
Like the universal title, the SmackDown Women's Championship match appears to be locked in. Bianca Belair won the women's Royal Rumble and has announced that she wants to challenge Sasha Banks for her title.
The real hiccup here isn't whether the match itself will take place, but how WWE will get there.
For whatever reason, this feud has revolved around Carmella's sommelier, Reginald, Belair continually saying the same "Girl, uh uh" line to The Boss and not much else other than the pair teaming up for successive pay-per-views against the women's tag team champions.
This doesn't give off the best indication that WWE has any idea how to book this.
It's out there, though. So, barring any injury that would force a change, this is the end goal. The match itself should be great, but the journey to get there appears to be a bumpy one.
WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
The WWE Championship has been in a hot-potato situation lately, after changing hands twice in two weeks so close to WrestleMania.
It is implausible that when Otis won the Money in the Bank briefcase last May, WWE had an idea that he'd drop it to The Miz who would cash-in at Elimination Chamber and pass it over to Bobby Lashley.
This plan was likely concocted in mid-February with the idea in mind that since Drew McIntyre didn't get to win the title from Brock Lesnar in front of a live crowd in 2020, he should be set up to repeat the victory at Raymond James Stadium this year.
Without The Beast Incarnate, Lashley was the best backup option and The Miz was simply used as the means to get the belt to the CEO of The Hurt Business.
Look for McIntyre to win the right to challenge Lashley at WrestleMania and take his title back, hopefully in front of a cheering crowd, rather than an audience disappointed that The All Mighty's title reign came to an end so quickly.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
Much to the chagrin of Rhea Ripley fans who have waited an entire year for WWE to make up for its mistake of having her tap out to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, it doesn't seem as though that is in the cards.
Rather than give her the win to begin with or build her back up over the past 12 months for a rematch, it looks as though The Nightmare will be hyped up for the coming weeks and either pop up in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal or make her Raw debut after The Show of Shows.
Meanwhile, Flair has gone out of her way to point out that Asuka has no challengers, so it's The Queen or nothing at the showpiece in April. WWE has laid its cards on the table: Flair will beat The Empress of Tomorrow for the second time at WrestleMania.
This isn't because this is the best possible match, though. It's due to WWE Creative waiting until March and then realizing there wasn't anything else that could be done quickly enough and turned to the two biggest names in the Raw women's division.
Flair will win, obviously, and it will go down as one of the most inconsequential matches on the card despite one of the most important titles changing hands.
United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Keith Lee
It would be interesting to know what WWE had in mind for Elimination Chamber had Keith Lee been able to wrestle in the United States Championship match as intended. An injury forced him to be replaced by John Morrison, and we haven't seen The Limitless One in weeks.
At the moment, Riddle has his hands full with Mustafa Ali, but shouldn't be stretched out to WrestleMania.
By then, hopefully, Lee will be ready to step back in the ring. If that's true, he'll be a rightful No. 1 contender, having won the opportunity to fight for the belt in February.
WWE loves its "friend vs. friend" matches, so Riddle vs. Lee is very likely for the United States title.
There's a chance someone like Sheamus is thrown in to play the heel just so fans aren't cheering one babyface over the other, but it will largely revolve around Lee and Riddle.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E vs. TBD
If WrestleMania happened next week, Apollo Crews would be Big E's challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. But Fastlane comes first, and these two have already fought each other multiple times.
It makes more sense for Crews to get one more shot at the title on March 21 but not to keep it going an extra month. Big E should have a new challenger for WrestleMania.
In all likelihood, though, WWE has no plans here yet. It wouldn't be a shock to find out no decision has been made for the direction of this title until two weeks before WrestleMania.
Throughout the past 12 months, including at WrestleMania 36, pay-per-views have had matches that have no build, storyline or purpose and are just announced at the last minute to fill up time. That could happen with the Intercontinental Championship.
Big E vs. King Corbin might be announced on the SmackDown prior to WrestleMania, for example. Other alternatives could be Buddy Murphy, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, or a Fatal 4-Way to cram a few of those names in along with someone like Cesaro.
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman thinks everything sucks these days. He may be right about much of what's going on in WWE these days, but that's especially true about the way Shane McMahon's been treating him lately.
Out of nowhere, McMahon's decided to pick on The Monster Among Men, continually calling him stupid and messing with him. He's been getting under his skin since keeping Strowman out of the Elimination Chamber match on the technicality of being a former universal champion and not a WWE titleholder.
Petty actions like that and flat out calling Strowman dumb will eventually come back to haunt Shane-O-Mac when the mountain of a man will seek revenge.
Given McMahon's history, this will be some sort of No Disqualification match. That will allow weapons to be used, brawling on the outside of the ring and maybe even a cage to spice things up.
McMahon will get these hands at WrestleMania as Strowman will grow angrier in the coming weeks until he can take the former "Best in the World" and turn him into a punching bag.
Women's Tag Team Championship Match or Battle Royal
WWE's direction with the women's tag team titles lately has been a nightmare to follow. None of it makes any sense.
As a rule of thumb, based on the past few months, it's almost a better idea not to predict anything, rather than to try to sort out what inconsistent detour the company will take next.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were supposed to fight Asuka and Lana at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December but lost the belts to the Raw women's champion and Charlotte Flair, instead. A few weeks later, they won the belts back, rendering that experiment moot other than giving The Queen another accolade.
Since then, Lana and Naomi won a No. 1 Contenders' match only to be continually pushed aside in favor of other challengers. Their match this week on Raw felt like a last-minute means to get it out of the way, as if WWE wasn't in control of this from the start.
Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez fought for the titles on NXT and got screwed out of a win by Adam Pearce. That could be an indication that the black-and-gold brand is getting its own women's tag team titles, which could have just been the prize for winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament to begin with.
For WrestleMania, there are lots of ways WWE could take this, but a multi-team match is the safest bet.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Jax and Baszler defend the titles against Lana and Naomi, Natalya and Tamina, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, Bayley and Carmella and even a reformed IIconics in a variant of the women's Battle Royal just to get lots of Superstars on the card.
That, or the titles won't be defended and this will be the traditional Battle Royal with all parties involved fighting for themselves.
Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship Matches
Whenever WWE doesn't know what to do or feels a title match isn't strong enough to be one-on-one, the go-to solution is almost always to throw more people into the contest. The philosophy seems to be that quantity will equal quality sooner or later.
That happens frequently with midcard and tag team titles. With the way things are shaping up this year, both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships appear to be heading in that direction.
If Jimmy Uso is ready to return, The Street Profits could win the blue brand's titles back and defend against The Usos. Jimmy hasn't been seen in a while, though, so that probably won't happen until later this year.
Instead, with Alpha Academy turning heel and feuding with Dominik and Rey Mysterio, it seems a Fatal 4-Way is in the works: Chad Gable and Otis vs. The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits vs. champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.
The Hurt Business may follow the same path The Dirty Dawgs are on, as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have a few teams on Raw hovering around the title scene with little reason other than they're the only ones available.
The New Day, Retribution and Lucha House Party are biding their time for WrestleMania, but there is no one tag team that appears to lead the pack. So, WWE will probably toss them all in the match and call it quits.
Other Potential Matches
WWE has dragged out the feud between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton so long that there's no doubt they'll be fighting at WrestleMania in some fashion.
Most likely, it will be a No Disqualification-cinematic contest with a name like the Firefly FunHouse match that will revolve around gimmicky "mystical" moments.
Bad Bunny continues to hang around with Damian Priest, but their potential tag team match alongside The Miz could be scrapped or changed if John Morrison is still injured. Perhaps The A-Lister could reform Awesome Truth, teaming with R-Truth as he seeks to get his 24/7 Championship back.
Assuming Cesaro and Seth Rollins fight at Fastlane and move on, the next-best challenger for The Messiah would be Daniel Bryan, who will need a new opponent after failing to defeat Reigns.
There could be another Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to toss as many people as possible on the card, but WWE barely gives any thought or attention to that, so it may not happen again this year.
Last but not least, if AJ Styles doesn't fight for the United States Championship, it could be because he's booked for a special-attraction match.
Nothing of the sort has been hinted at so far, but WWE could get away with announcing The Phenomenal One against Triple H or another legend, and people will be interested even if there's no story behind it.
