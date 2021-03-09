Early WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card Predictions 1 Month Before PPV

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has dragged out the feud between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton so long that there's no doubt they'll be fighting at WrestleMania in some fashion.

Most likely, it will be a No Disqualification-cinematic contest with a name like the Firefly FunHouse match that will revolve around gimmicky "mystical" moments.

Bad Bunny continues to hang around with Damian Priest, but their potential tag team match alongside The Miz could be scrapped or changed if John Morrison is still injured. Perhaps The A-Lister could reform Awesome Truth, teaming with R-Truth as he seeks to get his 24/7 Championship back.

Assuming Cesaro and Seth Rollins fight at Fastlane and move on, the next-best challenger for The Messiah would be Daniel Bryan, who will need a new opponent after failing to defeat Reigns.

There could be another Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to toss as many people as possible on the card, but WWE barely gives any thought or attention to that, so it may not happen again this year.

Last but not least, if AJ Styles doesn't fight for the United States Championship, it could be because he's booked for a special-attraction match.

Nothing of the sort has been hinted at so far, but WWE could get away with announcing The Phenomenal One against Triple H or another legend, and people will be interested even if there's no story behind it.

