Predicting Which WWE Superstar Will Be the Next Mr. WrestleMania

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is a truly special event. It's a show that creates stars and solidifies them and an event where a great performance can truly change a wrestler's career.

However, while many have competed on The Grandest Stage of Them All, only a few can claim to have made an indelible mark.

These are the stars whose names have become synonymous with the event. Some of the greats include the workhorses like Bret Hart and Triple H or main eventers such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

There are some who have truly gone above and beyond, though, and their work has earned them special recognition.

The Undertaker ran through all competition on his way to a record 21 straight wins at The Show of Shows, and Shawn Michaels has been labelled "Mr. WrestleMania" because his stellar work was only improved when he stepped up to compete at the marquee pay-per-view.

No one has quite stepped up to these mantles since, but the next generation of talent could well seize the moment. These are the young stars, typically under the age of 30, who can change the business.

Who could be the workhorse that keeps the ship going at WrestleMania? Who will be the next major star to main-event The Show of Shows every year? Who could challenge The Streak? Which stars come off as the next Miss and Mr. WrestleMania?