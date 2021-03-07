Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steph Curry Voted NBA's Top Pure Scorers by Insiders

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kevin Durant has reminded people how talented he is this season, with NBA insiders calling him the best pure scorer in the league.

Durant earned 20 of 30 first-place votes in a poll featuring executives, coaches, scouts and former players conducted by Fred Katz, Ben Standig and David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Brooklyn Nets teammate James Harden finished second in the voting, followed by Stephen Curry, Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard.

