Who Should Israel Adesanya Face Next After Losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259?

0 of 3

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya's quest to become a two-division UFC champion didn't go the way he planned.

Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, attempted to win a second title in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday night when he took on the promotion's light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz.

The middleweight champ had his moments in this champion-versus-champion fight, particularly in the early going. However, Blachowicz ultimately came out on top via unanimous decision on the strength of his striking volume and a pair of takedowns in the championship rounds.

This failed crack at light heavyweight gold marks Adesanya's first taste of defeat as a pro mixed martial artist and raises some interesting questions about his future in the sport.

Despite the loss, however, he still has a number of interesting options on his menu.

Here are three fights that make sense for the once-beaten middleweight champ going forward.