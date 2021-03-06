WWE Rumors: NXT to Introduce Women's Tag Team Titles

Photo credit: WWE.com.

There are reportedly plans in place for NXT to introduce its own women's tag team championships.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the NXT women's tag team titles could be the big announcement NXT general manager William Regal was referring to this week.

On Wednesday's episode of NXT, WWE women's tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beat Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in controversial fashion to retain the titles. Gonzalez and Kai earned the shot after winning the first Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Following the match, Regal said that on the next episode of NXT he would make an announcement that "will change the landscape of NXT forever."

Given the amount of talent and depth in the NXT women's division, introducing women's tag team titles exclusive to the brand would make sense.

Currently, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships can be defended on any brand, but it is fairly rare for them to turn up on NXT. Since NXT has such a strong commitment to women's wrestling, though, it would be able to support its own tag straps.

The women's tag team depth in NXT was on full display during the Dusty Cup.

Alongside winners Kai and Gonzalez, other quality teams included Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, and Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Also, NXT is so stacked with high-quality female wrestlers that some of them don't receive as much television time as they deserve.

Perhaps introducing women's tag titles would create more opportunities for the likes of Santana Garrett, Marina Shafir, Vanessa Borne and others.

