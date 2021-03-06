Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Mavs View Cavs PF as Strong Fit with Luka Doncic

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If the Cleveland Cavaliers want to trade Kevin Love, at least one Western Conference playoff contender is enamored with what he could offer.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Dallas Mavericks feel Love would fix the problems they have had with three-point shooting and defensive rebounding:

"A source with knowledge of the Mavericks' thinking suggested Kevin Love as a much better fit [than Andre Drummond] given the team's 3-point woes and desire to surround MVP candidate Luka Doncic with shooters. Love would also help boost Dallas' problematic defensive rebounding metrics. Still, the Mavericks have two appealing expiring contracts—Tim Hardaway Jr. ($18 million) and James Johnson ($16 million)—that would help facilitate a deal."

Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reported Thursday the Cavs "would love to move" Love before the March 25 trade deadline.

One general manager told Amico, "That's not happening."

Love's contract is likely one significant hurdle for teams putting together offers. The five-time All-Star is owed $31.3 million next season and $28.9 million in 2022-23.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Another potential issue is Love's injury history. He's appeared in only two games this season because of a calf injury. He returned to practice Feb. 17, but no timetable for his return to games has been established. The 32-year-old missed 60 games during the 2018-19 season, mostly because of a foot injury.

The Mavs entered the All-Star break with an 18-16 record, though they have played better recently with nine wins in their last 11 games to climb to eighth in the Western Conference. They attempt the ninth-most three-point field goals per game (37.4) but rank 25th in three-point percentage (35.0).

Love shot 37.4 percent from behind the arc in 56 games last season.