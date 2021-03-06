    76ers' Joel Embiid Donating $100K All-Star Winnings to Philly Homeless Shelters

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is going to donate his winnings from Sunday's All-Star Game to homeless shelters. 

    Per NBA.com, Embiid announced a donation of $100,000 to local shelters in the Philadelphia area:

    “So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic. I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I’m continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can.” 

    The donation will help provide 15,000 meals to homeless and underserved people, 4,000 essential clothing items to homeless teens and adults, and educational, health care and employment services support for more than 30 families. 

    It will also help 1,000 individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine get proper care and treatment. 

    The NBA previously announced it will donate $3 million to historically Black colleges and universities as part of the All-Star Weekend celebration. 

    Embiid was voted as a starter in the All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year. The game will be played on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

