    Blake Griffin Rumors: Knicks 'Will Pass' on Veteran PF After Pistons Release

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks reportedly won't be among the teams trying to sign power forward Blake Griffin following his buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons.

    Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks "will pass" on Griffin because they want rookie Obi Toppin to remain an active member of the frontcourt rotation.

                                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

