Blake Griffin Rumors: Knicks 'Will Pass' on Veteran PF After Pistons Release

Blake Griffin Rumors: Knicks 'Will Pass' on Veteran PF After Pistons ReleaseMarch 6, 2021
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
The New York Knicks reportedly won't be among the teams trying to sign power forward Blake Griffin following his buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons.
Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks "will pass" on Griffin because they want rookie Obi Toppin to remain an active member of the frontcourt rotation.
