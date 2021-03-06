Blake Griffin Rumors: Knicks 'Will Pass' on Veteran PF After Pistons Release

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly won't be among the teams trying to sign power forward Blake Griffin following his buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks "will pass" on Griffin because they want rookie Obi Toppin to remain an active member of the frontcourt rotation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.