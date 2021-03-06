UFC 259 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Błachowicz vs. Adesanya

0 of 4

Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

Israel Adesanya will attempt to break into the record books in a light heavyweight title fight against Jan Blachowicz to close out UFC 259 on Saturday from the UFC's Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

Adesanya is already the middleweight champion, so his foray into the light heavyweight division gives him the opportunity to join an elite club of fighters who have simultaneously held two different championships in the organization.

Among those fighters is Amanda Nunes, who will be defending her featherweight title in the co-main event against Megan Anderson. The two-division champion has established herself as the best fighter in women's MMA.

The championship fights don't just stop there, though. The bantamweight title will also be on the line as new champion Petr Yan attempts to add some legitimacy to his reign with a win over burgeoning contender Aljamain Sterling.

It's a great card that should pique the interest of everyone in the MMA community. Here's a last-minute look at the entire offering with odds and the biggest questions surrounding each of the title fights.