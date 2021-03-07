Quick Takes: Shaq's Debut, Lashley as WWE Champ, AEW's Next Big Signing and More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The first week in the month of March was a newsworthy one for WWE and AEW as both promotions produced eventful episodes of Raw and Dynamite on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Starting off with the obvious, a new WWE champion has been crowned, and his name is Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty finally got his shot at the prestigious prize in the main event of Raw and tapped out The Miz in a matter of minutes to win it.

Where his highly anticipated reign goes from here heading into WrestleMania 37 is anyone's guess, especially with the plethora of Superstars waiting in line to challenge him. It's as much of a mystery as who AEW's next heavily touted signing is going to be come the company's Revolution event on March 7.

Everyone from Christian and Kurt Angle to CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are being speculated. Even if the announcement disappoints, AEW can at least lay claim to Shaquille O'Neal's in-ring debut on Dynamite living up to the hype.

There was no guarantee that the tag team match featuring the four-time NBA champion was going to be any good, yet he found a way to wow the audience and exceed expectations. His impressive performance will be discussed in this edition of Quick Takes along with a rumored new title for NXT, the black-and-gold brand moving to Wednesday nights, and more.