Buddy Hield Responds to NBA Video Warning Him for Flopping: 'Yall Wilding'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is not in agreement with the NBA's assessment that he violated the league's anti-flopping policy during his game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

With Blazers point guard Damian Lillard at the free-throw line, Portland forward Carmelo Anthony walked up to Hield outside the three-point arc and appeared to give him a nudge.

Hield fell to the ground with referee Tyler Ford looking at the guard sprawled on the ground. No call was made.

Anthony may have pushed him, although Hield appeared to be selling the nudge a bit as he landed out of bounds.

Hield ultimately played a good game with 21 points and six rebounds, but the Blazers won 123-119, giving the 14-22 Kings their 11th loss in their last 13 games.

The NBA's official Twitter account from the league office on officiating and rule clarifications has notably pointed out violations of its anti-flopping policy in the past.

Other recent examples include Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez and Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James.