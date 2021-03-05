    NBA GM: Warriors Team to Watch at Trade Deadline Because of T-Wolves Draft Pick

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 5, 2021

    Bob Myers, center, Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager, poses for photos with draft picks James Wiseman, left, and Nico Mannion at a news conference in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors own a first-round draft pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves from the D'Angelo Russell trade, and one general manager told Tom Haberstroh of TrueHoop that the selection makes the Dubs a "team to watch" with the March 25 trade deadline approaching. 

    "Golden State is the team to watch right now," an unnamed GM told Haberstroh. "No one knows what they’re going to do with that pick."

    The pick will stay with Minnesota in 2021 if the T'Wolves get a selection in the top three. However, Minnesota's pick is unprotected in 2022, so the Warriors will be getting a first-rounder from the T-Wolves within the next two years.

    Minnesota currently sports a league-worst 7-29 record. If the Timberwolves finish at the bottom of the NBA standings, then their pick will be no lower than fifth, per Tankathon.

    The lottery odds stipulate that the Timberwolves would have a 40.1 percent chance to land in the top three, meaning they'd keep their pick for this year. If the pick falls at No. 4 (12.0 percent chance) or No. 5 (47.9 percent), then it goes to Golden State.

    Therefore, this pick could be a valued trade chip should the Warriors be looking to add more players prior to the deadline.

    Golden State has rebounded nicely after a shorthanded roster finished a league-worst 15-50 last year, going 19-18 over the first 37 games. The Warriors are currently ninth in the Western Conference, which is good enough for a spot in the postseason play-in tournament.

