NBA GM: Warriors Team to Watch at Trade Deadline Because of T-Wolves Draft Pick

The Golden State Warriors own a first-round draft pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves from the D'Angelo Russell trade, and one general manager told Tom Haberstroh of TrueHoop that the selection makes the Dubs a "team to watch" with the March 25 trade deadline approaching.ย

"Golden State is the team to watch right now," an unnamed GM told Haberstroh. "No one knows what theyโ€™re going to do with that pick."

The pick will stay with Minnesota in 2021 if the T'Wolves get a selection in the top three. However, Minnesota's pick is unprotected in 2022, so the Warriors will be getting a first-rounder from the T-Wolves within the next two years.

Minnesota currently sports a league-worst 7-29 record. If the Timberwolves finish at the bottom of the NBA standings, then their pick will be no lower than fifth, per Tankathon.

The lottery odds stipulate that the Timberwolves would have a 40.1 percent chance to land in the top three, meaning they'd keep their pick for this year. If the pick falls at No. 4 (12.0 percent chance) or No. 5 (47.9 percent), then it goes to Golden State.

Therefore, this pick could be a valued trade chip should the Warriors be looking to add more players prior to the deadline.

Golden State has rebounded nicely after a shorthanded roster finished a league-worst 15-50 last year, going 19-18 over the first 37 games. The Warriors are currently ninth in the Western Conference, which is good enough for a spot in the postseason play-in tournament.