Predicting NBA All-Stars 5 Years from Now

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NBA All-Star Game is often an amalgamation of elite hoopers past, present and future.

Sure, they're all technically present stars. But some are still ascending, some are elegantly declining and others are at their apexes.

That's why it's fun to break out the crystal ball, peer into the future and see which stars will be standing, rising and falling five years from now.

While the Association prepares for the 2021 All-Star Game on Saturday at State Farm Arena, we're busy looking ahead at the 2026 edition. We'll do our best to fill that roster with up-and-comers, gracefully aging vets and a pair of hoopers who don't call the NBA home just yet.