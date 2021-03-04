    Bears' Jimmy Graham Says He Is 'Fine,' Walked Away from Car Crash 'Unscathed'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Chicago Bears tight-end Jimmy Graham advances the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham said he is "fine" after he escaped a car crash Thursday "unscathed."

    Graham explained he was attempting to avoid a vehicle in the center lane when the crash happened.

    Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 echoed those sentiments when he reported the tight end was in a single-car crash and "swerved to avoid a car that was blocking the road."

    Graham has been in the league since the New Orleans Saints selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft. He has played for the Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Bears.

    The five-time Pro Bowler posted two seasons with more than 1,200 yards with the Saints and was one of the best tight ends of his generation in his prime.

    He was still somewhat productive for Chicago last year and tallied 50 catches for 456 yards and eight touchdowns.

    Graham is under contract with the Bears through the 2021 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bears owner George McCaskey writing letters to concerned fans

      Bears owner George McCaskey writing letters to concerned fans
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears owner George McCaskey writing letters to concerned fans

      RSN
      via RSN

      Here's what Russell Wilson likes about the Chicago Bears

      Here's what Russell Wilson likes about the Chicago Bears
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Here's what Russell Wilson likes about the Chicago Bears

      Alyssa Barbieri
      via Bears Wire

      Report: Bears, Ryan Pace look to create cap space by restructuring deals

      Report: Bears, Ryan Pace look to create cap space by restructuring deals
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Report: Bears, Ryan Pace look to create cap space by restructuring deals

      RSN
      via RSN

      Allen Robinson 'Loosely Anticipating' Receiving Franchise Tag

      Allen Robinson 'Loosely Anticipating' Receiving Franchise Tag
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Allen Robinson 'Loosely Anticipating' Receiving Franchise Tag

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report