Kevin Garnett Shades T-Wolves Governor Glen Taylor After Bid to Buy Team Ends

Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett may not be completely over the group he was involved with failing to buy the team from governor Glen Taylor.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic shared Garnett's social media post that threw shade at Taylor and seems to suggest he would still like to be involved in the purchase of an NBA team at some point:

The message also said he will "focus on other places" and mentioned Seattle and Las Vegas.

Garnett does not have the best relationship with Taylor.

In April 2020, he told Shams Charania of The Athletic, "I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like. At this point, I don't want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him."

Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reported the Hall of Famer "still harbors ill will toward" Taylor because, in Garnett's eyes, the governor did not honor their "understanding" that he would be involved in the team's ownership group.

Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News spoke with Taylor, who said "more than 10 groups have made an inquiry" into the purchase of the Timberwolves, none of which were Garnett's group.

Whoever purchases the Timberwolves will land a team in need of rebuilding. They have made the playoffs just once since the 2003-04 season and have the league's worst record at 7-29 in 2020-21.

While there is some young talent in place with Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, it has not come together on the court just yet.

Garnett played for the Timberwolves from the 1995-96 season through the 2006-07 season and won a league MVP and made 10 of his 15 career All-Star teams during his tenure with Minnesota. He is widely regarded as the best player in franchise history.