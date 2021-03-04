    Josh Gordon Released by Seahawks Before FCF Debut with Johnny Manziel, Zappers

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 4, 2021

    FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordonâ€™s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)
    Brian Blanco/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly released wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely by the league in January. 

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news Thursday. 

    Gordon, who has been suspended by an NFL team or the league eight times, is expected to join quarterback Johnny Manziel in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to Josh Peter of USA Today

    Gordon re-signed with Seattle last September while under an indefinite suspension, but the 29-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the commissioner Roger Goodell in December, allowing him to start workouts with the team and attend meetings. He was moved back to the exempt list in Week 16 and did not appear in a game in 2020. 

    The bulk of Gordon's suspensions have been because of violations of the league's banned substances policy, per the Associated Press

    After a strong start to his career, when he appeared in 30 games for the Cleveland Browns and earned an All-Pro nod in his second season, Gordon's troubles began. He appeared in just 10 games between 2014 and 2017 because of suspensions. 

    He was released by the Browns in 2018 after one game and moved on to the New England Patriots, where he helped the team position itself to win a Super Bowl when he appeared in 11 games and tallied 720 receiving yards and three touchdowns, though he was handed another suspension in December and did not return that year. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The team held on to him through the first six games of the 2019 season before releasing him, when the Seahawks claimed him off waivers.

    Before Gordon can attempt a return to professional football via Fan Controlled Football, which will open Week 3 on Saturday, he will be subject to quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. He may be eligible to play in Week 4, according to Peter. 

    Related

      Source: Seahawks release WR Gordon, TE Olsen

      Source: Seahawks release WR Gordon, TE Olsen
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Source: Seahawks release WR Gordon, TE Olsen

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Seahawks release Josh Gordon

      Seahawks release Josh Gordon
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks release Josh Gordon

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Report: Seahawks fielding calls from teams interested in Russell Wilson

      Report: Seahawks fielding calls from teams interested in Russell Wilson
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Report: Seahawks fielding calls from teams interested in Russell Wilson

      John P. Gilbert
      via Field Gulls

      Breaking Down the Odds to Win the NFC West Ahead of Free Agency

      (DraftKings)

      Breaking Down the Odds to Win the NFC West Ahead of Free Agency
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Breaking Down the Odds to Win the NFC West Ahead of Free Agency

      David Fucillo
      via DraftKings Nation