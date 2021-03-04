Josh Gordon Released by Seahawks Before FCF Debut with Johnny Manziel, Zappers

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly released wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely by the league in January.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news Thursday.

Gordon, who has been suspended by an NFL team or the league eight times, is expected to join quarterback Johnny Manziel in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to Josh Peter of USA Today.

Gordon re-signed with Seattle last September while under an indefinite suspension, but the 29-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the commissioner Roger Goodell in December, allowing him to start workouts with the team and attend meetings. He was moved back to the exempt list in Week 16 and did not appear in a game in 2020.

The bulk of Gordon's suspensions have been because of violations of the league's banned substances policy, per the Associated Press.

After a strong start to his career, when he appeared in 30 games for the Cleveland Browns and earned an All-Pro nod in his second season, Gordon's troubles began. He appeared in just 10 games between 2014 and 2017 because of suspensions.

He was released by the Browns in 2018 after one game and moved on to the New England Patriots, where he helped the team position itself to win a Super Bowl when he appeared in 11 games and tallied 720 receiving yards and three touchdowns, though he was handed another suspension in December and did not return that year.

The team held on to him through the first six games of the 2019 season before releasing him, when the Seahawks claimed him off waivers.

Before Gordon can attempt a return to professional football via Fan Controlled Football, which will open Week 3 on Saturday, he will be subject to quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. He may be eligible to play in Week 4, according to Peter.