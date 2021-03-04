    Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks QB Likes Bears' Offensive Line, Matt Nagy

    If the Seattle Seahawks do trade Russell Wilson, the Chicago Bears could be a destination for the star quarterback. 

    Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided the latest update regarding the seven-time Pro Bowler:

    "A source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good solid offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy, and they have an intriguing market in Chicago," Fowler reported.

    Wilson has a no-trade clause, but his agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he would accept deals to the Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints or Las Vegas Raiders.

    Chicago finished 8-8 the past two years but could be a readymade contender in the NFC with an upgrade at quarterback over Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

    With 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdown passes and a 105.1 quarterback rating, Wilson is coming off one of his best seasons.

    Though Nagy has been criticized during his time in Chicago, he does have an offensive background having worked under Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The 42-year-old was also named the league's Coach of the Year in 2018.

    It could create a better situation for Wilson, especially if the offensive line holds up.

    Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. has started every game for the past five years, while Cody Whitehair is a proven player on the interior. The unit allowed just 36 sacks in 2020, 12 fewer than the Seahawks.

    This is a key factor for Wilson following his complaints about the lack of protection in Seattle.

    "I've been sacked almost 400 times, so we've got to get better," he told reporters last month.

    Seattle would still have to agree on a trade, but a future with the Bears would seem to suit Wilson well.

