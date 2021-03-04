    Michael Jordan Says LaMelo Ball Has 'Exceeded' Hornets' Expectations as a Rookie

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has impressed nearly everyone over the first few months of his career, even Michael Jordan.

    "I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA game better than any of us ever thought this early in his career," the Hall of Famer and Hornets governor told Steve Reed of the Associated Press. "He has exceeded our expectations so far this season."

    Ball was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft but is now a top contender for the league's Rookie of the Year award while averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

         

