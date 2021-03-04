    Broncos Want Von Miller Back amid Contract Negotiations, GM George Paton Says

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021
    Alerted 30m ago in the B/R App

    Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the team's headquarter in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Amid speculation about Von Miller's future with the organization, the Denver Broncos are hoping to bring the eight-time Pro Bowler back in 2021.

    General manager George Paton told reporters on Thursday that the Broncos "want to bring Von back."

    The outside linebacker has spent his entire career in Denver since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 draft. The Texas A&M product missed all of last season after dislocating his peroneal tendon during practice on Sept. 8. 

    The Broncos do hold a $17.5 million option for next season on Miller's current contract that has to exercised by the start of the new league year on March 17, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported last month the team likely wouldn't be willing to bring him back at that price tag.

    Denver has made moves this offseason that suggest it could be plotting to be a major player in free agency and in the trade market. The team is currently projected to have $42.35 million in cap space, fifth-most in the NFL

    Miller is the Broncos' all-time leader in quarterback hits (216), tackles for loss (135), sacks (106) and forced fumbles (26). He's one of 10 defensive players to be named Super Bowl MVP after helping Denver beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 five years ago. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Broncos Want Von Back

      George Paton makes it clear Denver wants to keep Miller: ‘We want to bring Von back’

      Broncos Want Von Back
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Want Von Back

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Why the 49ers Should Move on from Jimmy G

      Between money and injury issues, San Francisco can't afford to keep Garoppolo one more year 📲

      Why the 49ers Should Move on from Jimmy G
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why the 49ers Should Move on from Jimmy G

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Russ

      Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Russ

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben

      Roethlisberger ‘willingly reduced’ his pay from $19M to $14M, spreading out the cash and lowering his cap hit (Schefter)

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report