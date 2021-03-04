Broncos Want Von Miller Back amid Contract Negotiations, GM George Paton Says

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Amid speculation about Von Miller's future with the organization, the Denver Broncos are hoping to bring the eight-time Pro Bowler back in 2021.

General manager George Paton told reporters on Thursday that the Broncos "want to bring Von back."

The outside linebacker has spent his entire career in Denver since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 draft. The Texas A&M product missed all of last season after dislocating his peroneal tendon during practice on Sept. 8.

The Broncos do hold a $17.5 million option for next season on Miller's current contract that has to exercised by the start of the new league year on March 17, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported last month the team likely wouldn't be willing to bring him back at that price tag.

Denver has made moves this offseason that suggest it could be plotting to be a major player in free agency and in the trade market. The team is currently projected to have $42.35 million in cap space, fifth-most in the NFL.

Miller is the Broncos' all-time leader in quarterback hits (216), tackles for loss (135), sacks (106) and forced fumbles (26). He's one of 10 defensive players to be named Super Bowl MVP after helping Denver beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 five years ago.