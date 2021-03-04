WWE Legend Batista Responds to Speculation He's AEW's Mystery Signing

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

WWE legend Batista took to Twitter on Thursday to shoot down the notion that he is the mystery signing who will appear at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday.

Batista responded to a fan who asked if he is the wrestler who Paul Wight was referring to in his promo on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite:

Wight said AEW had signed a "Hall of Fame-worthy talent" who will be debuting for the company at Revolution.

Batista isn't technically a WWE Hall of Famer yet, although he was announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020. The 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony never took place, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Animal" is among the biggest stars in WWE history, as he won six world titles, four Tag Team Championships and two Royal Rumbles.

Batista wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 35 two years ago, losing to Triple H. Since then, Batista has been steadfast in his assertion that he is retired from wrestling and isn't coming back.

Signing with AEW wouldn't necessarily mean that Batista has to come out of retirement as an active wrestler, but given his commitments as a rising star in Hollywood, it is difficult to envision him signing with AEW regardless.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

AEW shocked the wrestling world last week when it announced the signing of Wight, who previously spent 22 years wrestling in WWE as Big Show.

Nobody expected the move, and now AEW has another opportunity to pull off a shocking signing at Revolution.

Batista would undoubtedly fit the bill, but unless he is trying to throw wrestling fans off his scent, it doesn't look like the former Evolution member will be present at Revolution.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).