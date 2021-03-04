Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Bulls 'Registered Interest' in Cavaliers Center

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls reportedly have "registered interest" in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There is still "skepticism" a deal will get done before the March 25 deadline considering Drummond's $28.7 million salary this season.

Charania previously reported the Toronto Raptors also had talks about acquiring the center last month.

The Cavaliers have been holding Drummond out of games since mid-February in the hope of dealing him.

The Pistons have been using the same strategy with Blake Griffin as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

